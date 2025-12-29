POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to reports of two robberies in North Belfast on Sunday.

Shortly before 11.25am, it was reported that a man armed with a knife entered commercial premises on the Westland Road and demanded money and cigarettes, before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash.

The suspect was described as being aged around 40 years old, of stocky build, and wearing a navy coloured tracksuit.

Sometime later, at around 1.50pm, it was reported that a man, dressed in a grey/light blue tracksuit, entered commercial premises at Oldpark Road armed with a knife, and made off with a sum of cash.

Detective Sergeant Long said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are investigating the possibility that the two reports may be linked.

“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 499 of 28/12/25.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.