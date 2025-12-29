SINN Féin representatives in North Belfast have hosted a delegation of officials from the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council at Ardoyne Youth Club to highlight ongoing problems with heating and building conditions at the facility.

The visit focused on what local representatives described as urgent issues affecting the day-to-day operation of the heavily used youth centre, including dampness, low temperatures and inadequate heating during colder months.

Ardoyne Youth Club had previously secured an agreed capital scheme through the Department of Education to deliver a long-awaited upgrade to the building. However, progress on the project has stalled due to funding pressures.

In September, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly raised the issue in the Assembly, seeking an update from Education Minister Paul Givan on the status of the scheme. In response, the Minister said his department was facing “significant capital pressures” and confirmed that no funding was currently available to advance voluntary youth sector projects, including the planned works at Ardoyne Youth Club.

Following what Sinn Féin described as a disappointing response, local representatives began engaging with other statutory agencies in an effort to secure support for immediate remedial works, particularly around heating.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said youth workers at the club were providing an essential service despite the challenging conditions.

“Youth workers here offer an exceptional service and open real opportunities for young people to grow and flourish,” he said.

“It’s not acceptable that they do so in substandard conditions, with staff and young people facing dampness, low temperatures and other daily problems.

“I’m hopeful we can secure improvements in the time ahead to ease some of the pressure faced. Our young people deserve the best chance to reach their full potential, and we will keep fighting for better facilities and, ultimately, a new first-class youth club.”

Gerry Kelly MLA said efforts were ongoing to address the immediate issues while continuing to push for a longer-term solution.

“We are working hard with agencies to deliver these immediate repairs to improve the conditions, and we have requested a follow-up meeting once prices have been confirmed for the work,” he added.

“Ardoyne Youth Club is a key community resource in North Belfast, supporting young people through youth work, education and recreational programmes.”