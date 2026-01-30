ANTRIM return to action once more on Sunday when they welcome Clare to the Glens in what will no doubt be a thrilling battle in Division 1B.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side will be looking to avenge their opening weekend defeat at the hands of Wexford last Saturday evening when a last gasp goal from Wexford keeper Mark Fanning broke the hearts of the Saffrons who saw defeat snatched from them with virtually the last puck of the game.

This week Antrim face 2024 All-Ireland champions Clare, who themselves enjoyed an injury time winner in their opening fixture with Dublin after Tony Kelly found the net in the dying embers.

WHERE IS THE MATCH?

Ruairí Óg Park, Cushendall

Sunday afternoon will see the match now take place at Cushendall with Ruairí Óg Park being the alternative to Cuchullains, Dunloy, after a pitch inspection earlier in the week caused for a change of venue in the Antrim Glens.

WHAT DAY AND WHAT TIME IS THROW-IN?

SUNDAY at 1pm (13:00)

Antrim will throw-in their first home hurling fixture of the campaign against Clare at 1pm (13:00)

Tickets vary from £5-£15 for the game with children under-16 allowed free entry. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster Website.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE MATCH?

BBC IPlayer/GAA+

The game will be live streamed on the BBC IPlayer in the North with full match commentary.

Alternatively, folks in the South will be able to view via the GAA+ streaming service on Sunday afternoon.