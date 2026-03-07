THE first of a number of Sunday markets is coming to Belfast Castle in North Belfast this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday from 11am-4pm with free entry. It comes after further dates between April and November have been approved by Belfast City Council.

Last month, councillors at Belfast City Council's City Growth and Regeneration Committee approved an application from Artisan Markets NI to hold a number of markets in Belfast Castle over the period April to November. It was given the green light at full Council on Monday evening.

Around eight markets are scheduled, each involving around 40 stalls for shopping, crafts and food.

The proposal is to run markets on eight dates, from 11am until 4pm. The dates are April 19, June 21, July 19, August 2, 8 and 9 (to coincide with the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann), September 13 and November 28. There will be a selection of around 36 stalls at each market.

A committee report on the application states: “The organisers have been successfully running artisan craft markets in various locations since 2014 and currently operate regular markets in Portballintrae, Greyabbey, Killyleagh and Greenisland.

"As makers themselves, they are passionate about promoting and encouraging appreciation of the wide variety, originality and incredibly high quality of goods created by artists, creators and producers in Northern Ireland.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "This is another welcome boost for North Belfast and our fantastic local traders."