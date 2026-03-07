INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins says people in North and South Belfast should have "confidence" over a Glider extension in their area.

It comes two weeks after she revealed that it will not be completed fully until at least 2033.

Having originally intended to be operational next year, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has revealed a funding shortage means the project is not likely to be in operation for at least another seven years.

In the Assembly on Tuesday, South Belfast MLA Matthew O'Toole questioned if residents in South and North Belfast can have any confidence that the scheme will ever be delivered.

"People on the Antrim Road in North Belfast and, particularly, in my case, people on the Ormeau Road in South Belfast expected the project to be transformational, but it is ultimately just a bendy bus," said the SDLP man.

"Can the public in South and North Belfast have any confidence that the scheme will ever be delivered?"

In response, Minister Liz Kimmins stated: "The 2033 date is in relation to the full delivery, which is in line with what I said in my statement last year. We are absolutely on track with what was set out in that statement, and I have outlined where we are with that.

"I feel that the community in North and South Belfast can have confidence, because I am aware of no unforeseen delays, and I am pleased to see that we have made good progress to date."

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey then asked the Minister to confirm if the project was delayed or not.

"There seems to be a misrepresentation or misunderstanding of the timeline that you outlined last year. For complete clarity, will you confirm that there is no delay to the phase of the Glider in South and North Belfast?"

In response, the Minister said: "Yes, there has been absolutely no delay. I feel that there has been a misinterpretation of the responses that I gave on the timeline for the Glider and potentially a misunderstanding of the timeline that was announced in the statement last year.

"Progress to date includes completion of the feasibility study to assess the suitability of extending new corridors to Carryduff and Glengormley, which, unfortunately, were deemed not to be economically viable at this time.

"It is only when the extensions are completed that the BRT2 will be fully delivered, and that is what I was referring to as potentially being operational by 2033."