Serves 2
250g strong white flour
7g dried yeast
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp olive oil
150ml warm water
Mix everything together, knead 8–10 minutes until smooth, cover and leave somewhere warm for one hour until doubled.
Chicken tikka topping
2 chicken breasts, diced
150g natural yoghurt
1½ tbsp tikka paste
1 tsp garam masala
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp lemon juice
Salt to taste
Mix everything, coat the chicken well and marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight if preferred)
Pan-fry or grill on high heat until cooked and lightly charred. Set aside.
Pizza sauce
200ml passata
1 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp chilli powder (optional)
Salt
Simmer 5–10 mins until rich and slightly thick.
Mint yoghurt dressing
150g natural yoghurt
Small handful fresh mint, finely chopped
Small handful coriander, finely chopped
½ garlic clove, grated
Squeeze of lemon
Salt
Mix and chill.
Toppings
1 small red onion, finely sliced
200g mozzarella (grated or torn)
Fresh coriander leaves
Build the pizza
Heat oven to 240°C (220 fan) with a tray or pizza stone inside
Roll dough thin
Spread pizza sauce
Add mozzarella
Scatter chicken tikka evenly
Add sliced onion
Bake 10–12 minutes until blistered and golden.
Finish
Drizzle generously with mint yoghurt
Sprinkle fresh coriander
Optional extras: green chilli, nigella seeds, or a touch of mango chutney
Paul’s tip
Brush the crust with garlic butter and a pinch of garam masala before baking for unreal flavour. Enjoy.