We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



250g strong white flour

7g dried yeast

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

150ml warm water



Mix everything together, knead 8–10 minutes until smooth, cover and leave somewhere warm for one hour until doubled.



Chicken tikka topping

2 chicken breasts, diced

150g natural yoghurt

1½ tbsp tikka paste

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste



Mix everything, coat the chicken well and marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight if preferred)

Pan-fry or grill on high heat until cooked and lightly charred. Set aside.





Pizza sauce

200ml passata

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp chilli powder (optional)

Salt



Simmer 5–10 mins until rich and slightly thick.



Mint yoghurt dressing

150g natural yoghurt

Small handful fresh mint, finely chopped

Small handful coriander, finely chopped

½ garlic clove, grated

Squeeze of lemon

Salt



Mix and chill.



Toppings

1 small red onion, finely sliced

200g mozzarella (grated or torn)

Fresh coriander leaves



Build the pizza

Heat oven to 240°C (220 fan) with a tray or pizza stone inside

Roll dough thin

Spread pizza sauce

Add mozzarella

Scatter chicken tikka evenly

Add sliced onion

Bake 10–12 minutes until blistered and golden.



Finish

Drizzle generously with mint yoghurt

Sprinkle fresh coriander

Optional extras: green chilli, nigella seeds, or a touch of mango chutney



Paul’s tip



Brush the crust with garlic butter and a pinch of garam masala before baking for unreal flavour. Enjoy.