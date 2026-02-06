We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Ingredients

2 Chicken fillets

4 handful of mixed baby leaf salad

(Spinach,lambs lettuce,lollo rosso, rocket leaves)

1/4 of a red cabbage

(finely shredded)

8 cherry tomatoes (halved)

4 tablespoons of Shawarma spice

2 teaspoons of tumeric

2 teaspoon of curry powder

4 tablespoons of rapeseed/vegetable oil

4 tablespoons of natural yoghurt

4 tablespoons of sesame seeds

1 tablespoon of warm water

Salt and pepper

Picked corriander (for garnish)



Let’s go

First off prepare the chicken marinade and refrigerate for a couple of hours before cooking



Reduce the spice mix by half and place the chicken in a large bowl. Sprinkle in the spices along with the salt and pepper and oil and mix well and cover and refrigerate two hours before cooking.



The yogurt dressing

With the remaining of the spices, two tablespoons of the sesame seeds add to another bowl add the yoghurt mix well

(my tip add the warm water for a better consistency) and refrigerate to keep cool.



The salad

The salad is very simple. The good thing about salad is you can add whatever you want into a salad, it's your choice. For this recipe I have decided to keep it simple.



Mix together the leaves in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. I would always dress the salad with a little olive oil (personal preference).



The main

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees, 350f. Bring a medium-sized frying pan to a medium to high heat, remove the chicken from the refrigerator. Carefully place the chicken in the frying pan, cooking for four minutes on one side. Flip over and cook for a further four. Place pan in the oven and cook for a further ten.



Once chicken has cooked carefully, remove pan from the oven and and allow to rest on a chopping board for a few minutes.



The presentation

Gather two large plates and place the salad in the centre of the plate. Place tomato clockwise around the plate. Slice the chicken finely and place on the salad. Remove the dressing from the refrigerator and spoon over the top of the chicken. Sprinkle some of the sesame seeds over the dressing and sprinkle a little shawarma spice around the plate and garnish with the corriander.

Enjoy!