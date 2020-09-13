The British government should hang its head in shame at the treatment of British ex-service personnel. On the one hand it praises their dedication and bravery, while on the other hand it refuses to adequately support those injured while serving their country ('Maimed Para's Payout Halved'). The most seriously wounded soldier to survive injuries in Afghanistan will get just half of the £1 million compensation he is entitled to because the government has imposed a cap on all payouts to injured soldiers. Source: Daily Mail, September 5, 2011). Compare this to the rubber-stamping of huge compensation paid to ex-RUC and PSNI (£55 million 2009/10, £25 million 2010/11) for hearing loss.