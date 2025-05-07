MÁLA POIST: Kneecap are attacked for standing up against inhumanity and injustice

I HAVE heard very influential people say a lot worse about the English Tories and MPs than Kneecap.

I can’t see an issue with their support for Palestine – it has been a credit.

The hypocrisy is that John Lennon openly supported the IRA and the people of Palestine.

What is on show here is the fact that theses three talented lads are Irish and from Belfast and speaking up against inhumanity and injustice.

I met Mo Chara, who is a lead vocalist in Kneecap, a few years ago and I found a kind decent human being. I have no doubt the other two lads are the same. All I can say is keep shining lads and never give up. You're fabulous and thank you for standing up for liberty and equality and for humanity and against injustice.

Seán Óg Garland,

Belfast 10