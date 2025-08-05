Man arrested following stop and search of vehicle on Stewartstown Road

A MAN has been arrested following the stop and search of a vehicle in West Belfast on Monday night.

After 8.05pm officers on the Stewartstown Road area observed a vehicle being driven erratically before the driver was seen throwing an item out of the window. The driver initially failed to stop for police but stopped a short time later in the Laurelbank area.

Searches were conducted and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being an unaccompanied L driver, no L plates, using a motor vehicle without insurance, taking a motor vehicle without authority, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1624 4/8/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.