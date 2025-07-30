One week on from apology Eugene Thompson dies without truth or justice

THE brother of a West Belfast man shot dead by the UDA has died a week after receiving an apology from the Chief Constable.

Eugene Thompson led his family's fight for truth and justice regarding the circumstances surrounding the murder of his brother Paul in Springfield Park in April 1994. The family always suspected collusion in the killing as the RUC had been alerted earlier in the day to the breach in the 'peace wall'. A loyalist gunman fired through a hole which had been cut into an interface security fence, hitting Paul as he sat in the passenger's seat of a taxi.

Last week Eugene received an apology from PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who visited him at his hospital bed.

Eugene, who was terminally ill, died before hearing a Supreme Court ruling on the PSNI and Secretary of State's attempts to block information regarding the murder of Paul from being released by the coroner, which is due imminently.

A joint statement from Relatives for Justice and the Committee on the Administrative of Justice read: "Eugene died without ever seeing the disclosure of the intelligence material relevant to his brother’s inquest. He died without hearing the Supreme Court judgment. And he died, most tragically, without truth or justice for what happened to Paul.

"Eugene spent the final years of his life leading his family’s campaign for truth, following in the footsteps of his late mother Margaret, who also passed away without answers. He fought with determination, dignity and clarity of purpose, even in the face of serious illness and overwhelming institutional resistance.

"That he has died while the case remains unresolved is a profound injustice in itself — one that should weigh heavily on those responsible for the persistent delays, obstruction and legal challenges that have defined this process.

"At the heart of this legal battle is the question of whether the family of Paul Thompson is entitled to receive even the most limited information — a ‘gist’ — about the intelligence held by the State regarding his death. The PSNI, led by Jon Boucher, said yes. The High Court and the Court of Appeal said yes. The Secretary of State, Ministry of Defence and Home Office appealed. The UK Supreme Court heard the case in June and reserved judgment.

"Eugene’s death underscores the human cost of a system designed not to deliver answers, but to delay and deny them. His brother Paul was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in circumstances where collusion is strongly suspected — yet the State has fought to keep key information hidden for over 30 years. Like so many others, Eugene encountered a government more committed to secrecy than to justice. Despite this, he remained resolute in his pursuit of truth — not only for Paul, but for all families who have suffered from the State’s failure to protect its citizens and its ongoing refusal to be held to account. His death without answers is a profound injustice — and one that must not be allowed to stand.

Eugene, right, with mum Margaret and brother Paul

"This case sits within the broader context of the UK Government’s Legacy Act and its deeply flawed new structures, including the ICRIR, which aim to shut down independent legal processes and shield the State from scrutiny. The fact that a family can spend more than 30 years seeking the most basic disclosure — and still be denied it — is a stark illustration of why these legacy mechanisms are so profoundly wrong.

"RFJ extend our deepest sympathies to Eugene’s loved ones, especially Briege. We also reaffirm our support for all families still seeking truth, justice and accountability. Eugene should not have had to fight this long, and he should not have died without answers.

"We will continue that fight in his name and in memory of all those who have been silenced not by time, but by deliberate delay."

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey added: “I want to express my thoughts and condolences with the family of Eugene Thompson who sadly passed away today.

“Eugene, alongside his family, led a brave and dignified campaign to uncover the full extent of Paul’s sectarian murder and the role the British state played in it.

"Shamefully, the British government continues to conceal this, denying Eugene’s family, and so many others, even the most basic justice.

“Just last week, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher delivered a letter to Eugene Thompson as he lay terminally ill in the Mater Hospital. This was testament to Eugene’s character, determined right to the end to see justice for Paul.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”