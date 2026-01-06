WEST Belfast boxer Paul McCullagh lived a short yet rich, meaningful and full life, mourners were told at his funeral on Tuesday morning.

The 25 year-old passed away on New Year's Day following a short battle with leukemia.

On Tuesday, hundreds of mourners gathered at St Luke's Church in Twinbrook for his Requiem Mass.

In his homily, Fr Nideesh Varghese said: "Paul’s life, though short, was rich, meaningful, and full.

"Paul was a beautiful son who gave his parents love and pride beyond measure. From them he learned strength, loyalty, and faith.

"As a brother to Shauna, Jemma and Sarah Louise, he was so much more than a sibling — he was a companion, a best friend, a protector. Their bond was one of joy, laughter, competitiveness, and deep love, from poolside 'Superman throws' to karaoke battles where Paul would do whatever it took to win — even singing Leona Lewis or Ariana Grande.

"Paul carried an old soul within a young heart. He was known as a gentle giant — strong yet tender, disciplined yet playful. He noticed when people were struggling. He never passed a stranger without a smile. He lifted rooms simply by entering them. He loved music, laughter, coffee, and life itself — and he shared that love generously."

Fr Varghese said sport, especially boxing, “shaped Paul’s discipline and determination”.

"Inspired by his father and grandfather, he carried forward a proud family legacy. Training alongside his grandfather, father, uncles, and cousins meant more to him than any title or victory. Boxing taught Paul how to fight — but more importantly, it taught him respect, commitment, and heart.

"That same dedication led Paul to Lanzarote, where his life widened in beautiful and unexpected ways. There he met Yoli, the love of his life, and Dario, to whom Paul became the greatest father figure. Paul embraced family life with pride and seriousness, never taking that role lightly. Of all the titles Paul carried, the most important were son, brother, partner, father, and uncle — especially proud uncle to little Shea.

"Inspired by his grandfather’s example, Paul gave back by coaching at McCullaghs ABC. He wanted young people to believe in themselves. He passed on not just skills, but values — discipline, respect, confidence and hope.

A guard of honour for Paul McCullagh

"At the heart of Paul’s life was faith. A quiet but deep faith. A faith nurtured through prayer, through his prayer group, and through his devotion to Our Lady. Paul loved the Rosary. He trusted God.

"And when the ultimate test came — when Paul was told he had leukemia — his response revealed the depth of that faith. Looking at his parents, he said: 'It’s in God’s hands now.'

"Paul was not afraid of death, because he believed heaven was real and beautiful. Yet like the boxer he was, he was ready to fight if given the chance. God’s plans were different, and though we struggle to understand them, we entrust Paul now to God’s mercy.

"He fought with courage. He ran his race with integrity. He kept the faith.

"Paul’s life has ended, but his love has not. His faith has not. His light has not."