Allianz Division 1B

Kildare 3-21 (30)

Antrim 0-20 (20)

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

SUNDAY saw Antrim make the trip to Kildare with hopes that they could kickstart their campaign with their first victory after two tough losses to date.

Despite an early goal chance for Kildare, which was splendidly saved by Domhnall Nugent in the Antrim net, it was the Saffrons who made the better start to proceedings when Seaan Elliot and Ruairí Donaghy both struck efforts between the posts in the opening minutes.

The first half was a true exhibition in long-range point scoring with every point from play bordering majestic

Jack Sheridan got the Lilywhites their opening score from a free before Curtin found their first score from play in response to Ryan McCambridge's long range effort for Antrim to keep his side in front.

But Antrim's lead was no more by the 14th minute as Travers found his range and made no mistake from the far right wing and the game was tied once more at three apiece.

Gerry Keegan kept the sides level with a monster of a point for Kildare responding to Seaan Elliot's free, but moments later Ryan McCambridge found a score for the away side from a similar distance.

Curtin and Dolan both struck efforts which saw white flags raised but Cónal Cunning and James McNaughton replied for the Saffrons.

Just like the pre-season game at the same venue, Sheridan caused Antrim's defence serious issues as he pointed a trio of scores to flip the lead in favour of the hosts for the first time in the game and open up a three-point gap over Antrim midway through the opening half.

Cunning managed to stop the bleeding with an audacious effort and Antrim got their eighth score of the afternoon before Elliot would drill a 65 between the posts as Kildare's lead was pared back.

However, anytime Antrim looked to build momentum they were quickly stunted by their own hand — whether it be a silly foul or momentary slip when trying to move the ball.

Travers, Downing and Dolan all fired points over for the hosts and retained a three-point swing in their favour as the half tailed off.

Elliot struck two important points prior to the break as Antrim went into the second-half three down, and that soon became four when McCabe pointed within seconds of the restart. Sheridan's fifth score of the day came from a short range free but Antrim's disconnected play continued to plague them early on.

Kildare then struck the first goal of the game when Curtin managed to pop the ball off the shoulder to James Dolan who blasted an effort into the top corner of the net.

Antrim started to display a worrying frailty as the second half picked up pace.

Elliot did strike the first score of Antrim's second-half from a free but it was cancelled out by Jack Sheridan once more finding a pair of scores from frees.

Antrim truly lacked that cutting edge and desire for the most part. A Ryan McCambridge strike ended a ten minute period without a score but it merely looked to be a consolation when Kildare drilled a second and third goal into Domhnall Nugent's net.

Muris Curtin was the scorer of both majors and they came within minutes of each other to fully dampen Antrim's spirit.

The first saw Curtin pluck the ball from the sky amongst the crowd before he fizzed his effort low and beyond Nugent in the Antrim net.

Moments later the forward managed to pick the ball up from a scrappy congested area and make a thumping effort into the net this time from 20-yards as the Antrim bench looked on deflated.

Elliot did manage to strike a few more frees and if not for Domnhall Nugent pulling off some great saves, it could have been an even more worrying goal tally.

Kildare continued to penetrate Antrim's defensive frailties, more scores came from the subs bench and Antrim offered very little in the remaining minutes of a shocking afternoon in Kildare.

Antrim found a way to only further harm themselves in the final moments of the game. Jack McCloskey was shown a straight red card for a reckless swing of the stick which left Eamonn Furlong no option but to send the substitute off.

The Saffrons remain winless in Division 1B and 2026 as a whole. This game, which could have brought some much-needed hope to the county ended, as with the previous two outings, in a punishing defeat.

ANTRIM: D Nugent; N O'Connor, P Burke, R McCormick; S Rooney, J Maskey, C Johnston ; R McCambridge 0-4, E O'Neill 0-1; G Walsh, S Elliot 0-11 (0-9fs, 0-1 65'), S Duffin; R Donaghy 0-1, J McNaughton 0-1, C Cunning 0-2

Subs: P Boyle on for C Johnston (56'), J McCloskey on for E O'Neill (56')

KILDARE: P McKenna; L O'Reilly, R Boran, D O'Meara; P Dolan 0-2, C Boran, D Guerin 0-1; S Leacy, C Boran; C McCabe 0-2, C Downing 0-1, J Travers 0-2; J Sheridan 0-9 (0-6f), M Curtin 1-2, G Keegan 0-1

Subs: J Dolan 1-0 on for J Travers (35'), C Kehoe 0-1 on for C Downing (59'), T Powers G Keegan

Referee: Eamonn Furlong