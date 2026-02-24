SuperCupNI is delighted to confirm that Budget Energy will return as title sponsor for a second consecutive year, building on a landmark debut partnership that helped deliver one of the most memorable tournaments in the competition’s 42-year history.

The renewed partnership signals the official start of preparations for the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI, with anticipation already building following a record-breaking 2025 edition.

Widely acclaimed as one of the most successful tournaments in SuperCupNI history, the 2025 edition welcomed more than 60,000 spectators across 150 high-level matches, with boys’ and girls’ teams competing across five age groups at venues throughout Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

Greenisland FC will be represented in SuperCupNI 2026

The tournament also attracted international interest both on and off the pitch, with appearances from football icons including Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, alongside current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and former internationals Stuart Dallas, Corey Evans, Steve Lomas and Keith Gillespie.

Now entering its 43rd year, the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI will take place from Sunday 26th to Friday 31st July, welcoming a minimum of 62 Boys’ and Girls’ teams from across the globe.

An Opening Ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Sunday 26th July sets the stage for a week of elite youth football featuring competitive fixtures, key moments and high-intensity action across multiple age groups.

The week will culminate in two showcase finals days, with the Girls’ Section Cup Finals at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday 30th July, before the Boys’ Section Cup Finals bring the competition to a close at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 31st July.

Sam Gamble, Tournament Coordinator at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, thanked Budget Energy for their support ahead of another successful campaign.

“The continued support of Budget Energy as title sponsor is hugely important as we move into the next phase of planning for the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI. Their commitment gives us the confidence and stability to plan well in advance and to deliver the tournament to the high standards that teams and players expect.

“Preparations for the 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI are already well underway, and we are looking forward to confirming a number of high-profile team announcements in the coming weeks."

Sam Gamble said that the planning and preparation can be very complex, but the pride in hosting a tournament makes it worth all the effort.

“The Budget Energy SuperCupNI is a complex, multi-venue event delivered across a number of communities, and detailed planning is progressing across operations, logistics and venues to ensure everything is in place for another outstanding edition.

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment of our partners, host councils and volunteers, whose collaboration and dedication are central to delivering the Budget Energy SuperCupNI to the standards expected of one of the world’s leading youth football competitions.”

Sean O'Loughlin, Managing Director at Budget Energy also commented on another year of sponsorship in the biggest youth tournament in the UK and Ireland.

“We are delighted to be entering our second year as title sponsor of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI and to continue our partnership with a tournament that has such a rich history and an outstanding international reputation."

“Our first year involved exceeded expectations. The quality of football, the standard of organisation and the passion shown by players, volunteers and supporters alike underlined exactly why the Budget Energy SuperCupNI is regarded as one of the world’s leading youth football tournaments."

Sean O'Loughlin said that the partnership is about supporting the youth of today and that SuperCupNI provides a unique experience like no other.

“For Budget Energy, this partnership is about more than sponsorship. It is about investing in opportunity, supporting young people at a pivotal stage in their development and contributing positively to the communities in which we operate. The Budget Energy SuperCupNI provides an experience that young players simply do not get anywhere else and we are proud to help make that possible.

“With preparations well underway for the 2026 tournament, we are working closely with the organisers, volunteers and local partners to deliver another exceptional week of football that inspires young players, brings communities together and showcases Northern Ireland on an international stage.”