NFL Division Four

Leitrim 1-15

Antrim 2-20

Heartland Credit Union

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

ANTRIM earned their first victory of the Mark Doran reign after a decisive and high-scoring encounter with Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday afternoon to make it a double victory weekend for the Saffrons.

Despite being reduced to 14-men in the second half, after Joseph Finnegan was dismissed late on, Antrim held on for a much-needed victory in the fourth tier.

Rossa's Dominic McEnhill starred for Antrim and top scored with eight points for the travelling side.

A number of yellow cards were issued to players from both sides and particularly so during the first half. A spell of bad-tempered action coming up to half-time somewhat detracted from what was otherwise an entertaining game, which Antrim fully deserved to win.

Aided by the breeze the Saffrons who were well on top, hit fives wides in the first five minutes. After that Mark Diffley put Leitrim ahead when he fired over a two-pointer on the 10 minute mark.

Parity was restored within the space of two minutes when Dominic McEnhill split the Leitrim uprights with another two-pointer instantly responding for Antrim.

Captain Eoghan McCabe edged the Saffrons in front with a 16th-minute point which kick-started Antrim racing into a nine-point lead ending with St John's forward Conor Hand finding the Leitrim net from close range for the first major of the afternoon.

McEnhill and goalkeeper John McNabb fired over two-pointers before Pat Shivers chipped in with a point of his own as the Saffrons pulled away from Leitrim.

The hosts were determined to fight back through Paul Honeyman after he struck a Leitrim point on the 26 minutes.

Antrim hit back over the next seven minutes with points each from Eunan Walsh, Joseph Finnegan and Paddy McAleer. But, a goal before the break by Honeyman for Leitrim reduced the deficit but Antrim carried a 1-11 to 1-3 lead into their dressing room at the interval.

After the restart Antrim pulled further ahead by the 44th minute with McEnhill putting over two frees while John McNabb converted a two-pointer from a placed ball. Over the next nine minutes, Antrim had fears of their season imploding once more as Leitrim replied with three two-pointers to reduce the score.

Ben Guckian floated a terrific strike just before the 50th minute mark for an orange flag as Leitrim reduced their deficit.

The Antrim bench looked worried when Paul Honeyman and Barry McNulty both found orange flags twice in quick succession and the lead was within three points as the hour-mark approached.

Antrim would end Leitrim's second-half surge, however, when Paddy McAleer crashed home a goal from close range to quash any fears over the result.

Leitrim continued to battle, but it remained in vain over the next nine minutes with Barry McNulty hitting over a further two orange flags for four points, one of which was from a free while Jack Kelly also chipped in with a point for the home side.

In this period also the visitors replied with points from Ryan McQuillan and McEnhill with McNulty closing Leitrim scoring before the finish when he split the Antrim uprights.

Leitrim: Killian Gaffey; Eoin McLoughlin, Kieran Clancy, Conor Reynolds; Oisin McLoughlin, Mark Diffley (0-02, 1x2P) , Éanna McNamara; Conor Quinn, Keith Keegan; Fergal McLoughlin, Riordan O'Rourke, Michael McKiernan; Ben Guckian (0-2 2P), Ryan O'Rourke, Paul Honeyman (1-03, 1x 2P).

Subs: Barry McNulty (0-7, 2pf) (1x2p for O McLoughlin (HT); Tom Prior for F McLoughlin (43); Gavin Reynolds for McKiernan (51); Seán Harkin for Reynolds (58); Jack Kelly (0-1) for Honeyman (64).

Antrim: John McNabb (0-05 2x2PF, 0-1f); Sean O'Neill, Joseph Finnegan, Kavan Keenan; Eoghan McCabe (0-1), Ronan Boyle, Mark Jordan; Paddy McAleer (1-01), Tomas McFerran; Conor Hand (1-00), Pat Shivers (0-1), Eunan Walsh (0 -01) Ryan McQuillen (0-02); Adrian Loughran, Dominic McEnhill (0–8, 2x2P, 0-2f)

Subs: Ryan Murray for Loughran (61); Cathal Hynds for Boyle (67); Tiernan McCormack for Keenan (69); James McAuley for Keenan (72).

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan).