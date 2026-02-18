ST Joseph's Parish in Hannahstown is today welcoming people to receive their ashes in a unique way thanks to a drive-thru service.

Running from 8am to 8pm on Ash Wednesday, people arriving in their car or who walk-in can receive their ashes as well as a special prayer and parish newsletter.

Parish Priest, Fr Patrick Devlin, said he has already welcomed hundreds of people on Wednesday morning.

"This is our first year doing it. St Joseph's Church is celebrating 200 years of faith of service. We have a number of special different monthly events and this is one of them," he explained.

"We just wanted to make it easy for people to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday. This morning we welcomed a bus from Ballyowen Health Centre and people who probably would not have had a chance to get their ashes did so.

"We had over 50 people come in the first hour and hundreds since. We have had people come from far and wide. Ash Wednesday is a solemn day to mark the beginning of Lent and we want to give people that bit of hope.

"We are here to 8pm this evening and look forward to welcoming more. I want to say a big thank you to all our Eucharistic ministers for helping out."

A queue of cars on Hannahstown Hill this morning

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said what was happening at St Joseph's was a "fantastic initiative".

"St Joseph’s Parish are making it easier than ever for everyone wanting to get their ashes, whether you’re on the school run, heading to work, or on your way home," he said.

"Accessibility like this makes a real difference in our community. Maith sibh to all at St Joseph’s for such a great initiative.

"Spread the word and support a great local idea."