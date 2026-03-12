POLICE have appealed to young people attending a vigil tonight for Mason Keilhauer to not bring e-scooters or scramblers.

11-year-old Mason died tragically as a result of a road traffic collision with a grey BMW X5 near the junction with Boundary Stree on the Shankill Road on Saturday evening.

In a statement, police said they were aware aware of calls for young people to attend a vigil for Mason on e-scooters and scramblers on Thursday evening and his funeral on Monday.

A vigil and balloon release will take place at his home on Thursday night.

Police said they have real concerns for the safety of young people coming onto a busy road on e-scooters or scramblers and Mason’s family have asked that this does not happen.

Chief Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “We fully understand that Mason’s friends and the local community want to show their support for his family, however, I am appealing for young people to respect the wishes of the Keilhauer family at this tragic time and do not attend the vigil, or Mason’s funeral, on e-Scooters or scramblers.”