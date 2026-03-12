THERE are just days to go before the annual SPAR Craic 10k and those taking part will be making their final adjustments.

This year, more than six thousand runners will take to the streets of the city for the SPAR Craic 10k — a celebration of sport, community, and culture at the heart of the city’s St Patrick's Day festivities.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere of Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown since 2015 into a firm city favourite.

The record entry for the this year's race will have plenty of support on the day and it won’t end after they cross the finish line as Avonmore will be supplying protein milk to help aid recovery.

Avonmore has been a consistent supporter of the St Patrick’s Day event and their return is in keeping with the participants who keep coming back for more.

Alan Lowry, Commercial Manager NI, said: “Avonmore Protein Milk are delighted to be part of the 2026 Spar Craic 10k.

"This is the tenth year that we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which continues to go from strength to strength."

There is still time to take part in the event with late entries available but organisers expect these to sell out very soon. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis due to huge demand and the large number of people on the waitlist.

To secure a place, you must register in person at our office. Late entries will cost £25.

Our offices address is:

Aisling Events, 43-45 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 4PD

You can contact Aisling Events for opening hours on 07517468844.