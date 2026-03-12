ST Patrick's Primary School in the New Lodge has lent its support to Mencap NI to celebrate 'Rock Your Socks Day'.

This year, the organisation celebrates ten years at its purpose-built Children's Centre in Newtownbreda—a place that has become a lifeline for families across the North.

As World Down Syndrome Day approaches on March 21, Mencap NI is inviting communities to come together in celebration of individuality, joy, and the extraordinary children and families they support.

At the heart of this celebration stands St Patrick’s Primary School, Churchill Street, which has proudly stepped forward as a flagship school for the Rock Your Socks campaign. Their enthusiasm comes not just from goodwill, but from love.

Teacher Roisin Martin knows firsthand how powerful Mencap’s support can be. Her young daughter Erin, who attends the Children’s Centre, is part of the Mencap family. Her journey—and her joy—have inspired the entire school community.

Roisin and Erin

Principal Margaret Neeson said: “As we find ourselves well into the first week of March, I am reminded of the wonderful momentum building towards World Rock Your Socks Day—an event that celebrates difference and promotes inclusion in such a vibrant and engaging way.

"I am proud to say that our school is wholeheartedly committed to this campaign because it embodies values that we cherish deeply—respect, kindness, and the celebration of every individual’s unique qualities.

"We will celebrate with a coffee morning for all our parents, a cake and bun sale, a crazy hair day and, of course, World Rock Your Socks Day.

"In St Patrick’s, we are committed to making a difference and I am confident that we will make this year’s Rock Your Socks Day the most impactful yet.”