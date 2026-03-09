POLICE have confirmed that a boy has died following a road traffic collision on the Shankill Road on Saturday.

He has been named as 11-year-old Mason Keilhauer from the Shankill area.

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson said: “At approximately 7.25pm on Saturday evening, we received a report of a collision involving a grey BMW X5 and a male pedestrian, close to the junction of Dover Street.

“The boy was taken to hospital following the collision however, has since very sadly died.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“The Shankill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or to anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1365 07/03/26.”