AN award-winning documentary on former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams is now available to watch on digital platforms.

'Gerry Adams – A Ballymurphy Man' is released this week on digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Movies.

Written and directed by Trisha Ziff, and produced by Ross McDonnell, the film offers an intimate and unprecedented portrait of one of Ireland’s most consequential political figures. Across sixty years of activism, it charts Gerry Adams’ journey from teenage civil rights campaigner in Belfast to President of Sinn Féin, and a central architect of the Irish peace process.

For the first time in a feature documentary, Adams speaks candidly about his life — from conflict to negotiation, from imprisonment to political leadership — and reflects on the future vision of a united Ireland.

Through his personal story, the film illuminates the wider history of the Troubles and the seismic political shifts that shaped modern Ireland.

Both deeply personal and historically expansive, the documentary is described as a powerful meditation on leadership, legacy, and the enduring impact of one man’s political life.

The film scooped Best International Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh last year.