A PROTEST is set to take place this evening outside the proposed location of a homeless hostel on the Glen Road.

It comes after what some residents in nearby Coolnasilla describe as a “disastrous and deeply frustrating” open night hosted by the Simon Community regarding their proposed 26-bed hostel. Residents claim that the Simon Community representatives arrived unprepared to answer safeguarding and planning questions during the evening.

The Glen Road Residents' Group, made up of 15 local residents, say the core issue is not opposition to homelessness services but the location of the proposed hostel directly beside six schools, care facilities for elderly and disabled residents, and busy family housing estates. The group have gathered over 340 signatures in support of their efforts.

The proposed move by the Simon Community to premises adjacent to All Saints College is a temporary one while the charity's current Malone Road premises undergo much-needed redevelopment. However, the move to the Glen Road has now been paused after the residents' concerns.

The residents' group argue that:

* The building, formerly housing up to five priests, has been fully renovated into 26 self- contained living units.

* There are insufficient parking facilities.

* Proper change-of-use planning processes have not been transparently followed.

* Residents were not meaningfully consulted before refurbishment works were undertaken.

* Simon Community has no clear move in date, only that they are “working towards” one.

* Simon Community have not committed to a move out date, only they will ‘review’ the need once the Malone Road renovation is completed. Residents feel this implies they have no intention of moving out.

In a statement the Glen Road Residents' Group said: “It is ridiculous that a decision has been made to open a hostel on the main Glen Road right beside six-plus schools and elderly/disabled care homes.

"The old building housed four priests. Now it’s been turned into 26 mini-apartments. No proper parking. No real engagement. It feels like it was all done under the radar.

"Simon Community’s own annual report talks about drug and alcohol addiction and psychological trauma among residents.

"This isn’t fear-mongering. Many of us have fundraised for Simon Community in the past. We support the work. But there has to be proper urban planning. You cannot put 26 vulnerable adults with complex needs right beside thousands of schoolchildren and pretend it’s unreasonable for parents to worry."

One resident said they would not have moved to Coolnasilla if they had known a homeless hostel was set to open near them.

Jim Dennison, Simon Community Chief Executive, has previously told the Andersonstown News that the Glen Road hostel will have a 24/7 fully trained team on site.



"Alcohol and illegal drugs are not permitted on the premises," he said. "Our aim is to provide a secure and stable temporary home, where young people are supported to live safely and responsibly as part of the wider community.”

The protest will take place this evening at 7pm.