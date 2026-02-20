THE SSE Arena has responded to a backlash of criticism over the K-Pop Forever Tribute event at the venue on Thursday night.

‘K-Pop Forever! Tribute’ featured all-live performances of smash-hits including: Blackpink, BTS, Twice, Soda Pop, Golden and many more.

After the show, many parents took to social media to criticise the event, claiming it didn’t reflect the promotion of the show, with others criticising the sound quality and some of the adult costumes used.

Carrie Murdock, who attended the show said her four-year old daughter was "devastated" at what she witnessed.

In a statement, the SSE Arena said: "We are aware of some feedback received following the K-Pop Forever Tribute show this evening at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

"The show played in Belfast tonight as part of a world tour, and the content, design and choreography has been built to represent the full K-Pop genre, featuring songs from BTS, Blackpink and Katseye, as well as eight hits from Demon Hunters including ‘Golden’, 'Takedown’ and 'Soda Pop’.

"Whilst the majority of customers enjoyed the show, we understand that this was not what some expected; however, we are content that the show delivered this evening was an arena-standard tribute to the entire K-Pop genre."