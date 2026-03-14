A VISIT to Amps Studio at Conway Mill has shone a spotlight on the thriving creative energy emerging from the heart of West Belfast.

During her visit Councillor Claire Canavan met with the staff of Amps to see first-hand how the studio is supporting local musicians, producers and aspiring creatives. First class recording facilities, combined with mentorship and accessible community programming are providing vital opportunities for young people to develop their talents in a professional and supportive environment.

Located within the historic Conway Mill, Amps Studio represents a powerful blend of heritage and innovation, transforming a landmark site into a modern hub of creativity and ambition.

The visit also highlighted the wider role of creative industries in community regeneration. By providing accessible pathways into music and production, Amps Studio is helping to build confidence, transferable skills and real career prospects.

West Belfast has long been known for its strong cultural identity and artistic spirit. Initiatives like Amps Studio are ensuring that this legacy continues to grow by creating opportunities, fostering collaboration and amplifying local voices.

As support for grassroots creative spaces continues, the success of Amps Studio stands as a clear example of what can be achieved when community vision and opportunity come together.

During the visit, Councillor Canavan praised the impact of the initiative on the local community.

“Spaces like Amps Studio are absolutely vital for West Belfast,” she said.

“They give our young people access to professional facilities and, just as importantly, belief in their own potential.

"There is incredible talent in our community, and when we invest in that talent, we are investing in a positive and creative future. It’s inspiring to see such passion and dedication right here in Conway Mill.”