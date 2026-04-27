THE daughter-in-law of a woman who tragically died in Ardoyne last month has launched a petition calling for more pedestrian crossings to be installed in the area.

Mary McCrudden, who was in her seventies, was struck by a lorry in Ardoyne Avenue on March 24.

Mary McCrudden

In response to the tragedy, Debbie McCrudden has launched an online petition calling for the installation of additional pedestrian crossings in Ardoyne.

"Three weeks ago, our community was shaken by the tragic loss of Mary McCrudden, my mother-in-law, who was struck and killed while crossing the road in Ardoyne in North Belfast," explained Debbie.

"This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided if there were adequate pedestrian crossings in place.

"Every day, the streets of Ardoyne see numerous pedestrians making their way across busy roads and intersections, often with minimal visibility and protection. Ardoyne is a very busy area.

"It has made me angry that such a busy community doesn't seem to have adequate provisions in place.

"The absence of sufficient pedestrian crossings in our area poses a significant risk to the safety of everyone in the community, from children making their way to school, to the elderly running errands, and families enjoying a day out. The bustling streets and busy junctions require more than just a careful approach; they demand proper safety measures.

"Statistics show that well-placed pedestrian crossings significantly reduce the number of accidents and fatalities. According to a study by the Department for Infrastructure, areas with adequate pedestrian crossings report a 40 per cent decline in pedestrian-related incidents. This statistic alone is a powerful reminder of the protection we owe to the people of Ardoyne."

She added: "Let us come together to prevent another tragedy like Mary's from occurring. I would urge people to sign this petition to urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action and install more pedestrian crossings in Ardoyne.

"By doing so, we can honour Mary's memory and protect our community for generations to come. It could have been anyone killed that day. It was an accident waiting to happen and unfortunately it did."

You can sign the petition here.