SINN Féin representatives have met with the Diocese of Down and Connor and the Department of Education to address ongoing community concerns surrounding the derelict former Corpus Christi school site in West Belfast.

The school closed in 2019 following amalgamation with St Rose's High School and Christian Brothers School to form All Saints College.

The site, owned by the Diocese of Down and Connor, has been vacant for a number of years and has been plagued by persistent anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Last month over 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at the building, which further raised safety concerns with residents.

Despite attempts to secure the premises by boarding up windows and entrances, these measures have not been sufficient to prevent continued access and damage.

During the site visit, Sinn Féin representatives pressed the Department of Education for clarity on a timeline to bring the building back into use, as well as for immediate action to address the current issues impacting residents.

Following the meeting, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said that some short-term progress had already been secured.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with both the Department of Education and the Diocese on a number of immediate security measures,” he said. “These include a commitment to explore the installation of monitored CCTV, improved on-site security response, and updated signage. These steps should help provide some reassurance to local residents in the short term.

"Efforts are ongoing to transfer the site into the ownership of the Department of Education which would allow redevelopment plans to move forward.

“Our focus now is on ensuring the site is formally transferred so the Department can take full control and progress plans to reopen the building as a local school.

“It is encouraging that discussions between all parties are ongoing and that design work is already at an advanced stage. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure this project is delivered as quickly as possible.”

Pat Sheehan MLA also welcomed the progress, describing the visit as an important step in unlocking the site’s potential.

“This was a very positive and constructive engagement, and a clear step forward in bringing this site back into use,” he added. “We will continue to press the Department of Education to deliver on these commitments and to ensure that this opportunity is not lost.”

Mr Sheehan highlighted the growing demand for Irish-medium education in the area, pointing to the potential benefits of redeveloping the site.

“Irish-medium education continues to expand across west Belfast, and there is a clear need for additional school places, particularly for Coláiste Feirste,” he said. “This site represents a valuable opportunity to help meet that demand while also addressing the ongoing issues faced by local residents.”

He added that bringing the building back into use would have a wider positive impact on the community.

“Restoring this site will not only provide much-needed educational facilities, but it will also help eliminate the antisocial behaviour that has been affecting residents for too long."