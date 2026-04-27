MEN'S Sheds from across Belfast have come together for the launch of a new cross-community reconciliation initiative.

Funded by the Irish government, Listen Beat Different Drum will involve 45 participants from around 18 men's sheds from across Belfast.

Speaking at the launch of the project at St Comgall's on Divis Street, Barry Mulholland

from Groundwork NI explained: "This is an induction opportunity for selected members of various Belfast-based Men’s Sheds and partners to come together and be a part of truly unique project.

"The project involves storytelling, poetry and reconciliation workshops, woodwork training, heritage site visits, art and crafts, music lessons, multi-cultural live music demonstrations, and lots of drums.

"Importantly, this project lets participants work alongside a master bodhrán maker over the course of five workshops to make their own professional grade bodhrán.

"Additional music lessons from various teachers, various musical workshops from different traditional backgrounds, including drumming workshops with the Indian community in Belfast.

"We see it as a pilot scheme and it is perfect timing ahead of the Fleadh later this year.

"Men's Sheds are hugely important. There is a real need in the community for them. Men are not the best at seeking help and support when they need it and they really help bring out that conversation."