THE demolition of a large swathe of Castle Street is gathering pace this week.

The derelict Norwich Union House – which was constructed in the 1960s – have been razed to the ground, along with its neighbouring shops.

Once cleared, the site will be home to a major new development consisting of 895 residential units, with a strong focus on student accommodation. The plans also include a variety of communal amenities, such as a gym, cinema, study rooms, and laundry facilities, marking the beginning of what will become a “student hub” for the city centre.

Construction on the new residential complex is expected to be completed for the 2027/28 academic year.

The development is a significant milestone in revitalising a part of the city long overlooked and which many traders believe has not fully recovered from the Primark blaze in August 2018.

A gateway into the city centre for residents of West Belfast it is hoped that the regeneration of the main thoroughfare will transform the area.