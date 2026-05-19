ARDOYNE man Fra Hughes has been kidnapped by Israeli forces who boarded a boat attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The North Belfast man is taking part in the latest Global Sumid Flotilla of over 50 vessels which is aiming to break the seize of Gaza by sea.

In a video sent to Belfast Media on Tuesday morning, Fra revealed that his Al Tira (Diablo) boat was around 250 miles from Gaza.

Later on Tuesday, his boat was intercepted by Israeli forces.

In a video on Tuesday evening, Fra, holding his Irish passport said: "If you are watching this video, I have been kidnapped in international waters by the illegal Zionist state.

"Please ensure that the voices of Palestinians, call for an end to the genocide, ethnic cleansing of Palestine are raised along with the determination to allow us to continue with our humanitarian mission to Gaza."

Earlier, it was revealed that Dr Margaret Connolly, sister of President Catherine Connolly, was also amongst those detained.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the raid was "effectively neutralising a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza".

Speaking earlier, Tánaiste Simon Harris said his thoughts were with the President and other families whose loved ones have been kidnapped.

"My heart goes out to President Connolly and her family, and indeed all of the families of those detained.

"What Israel has done is, in my view, illegal."

This evening Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee, said: "Israel must uphold its obligations under international law, including ensuring the safety, welfare and humane treatment of the Irish citizens illegally detained in international waters. In that context, I again call for their immediate release.

"My Department, including our Embassy in Israel, is actively engaging with the Israeli authorities to secure immediate consular access and support for the Irish citizens involved.

"We are also in direct contact with the families of those affected and with the flotilla organisers, and stand ready to provide all necessary consular assistance."