THERE are mounting concerns over what has been described as a growing rat infestation in the Beechmount area.

Reports of rats being seen in gardens have been made by residents in Beechmount Grove, Beechmount Walk, Beechmount Crescent, Beechmount Avenue, Ancomri Street and Locan Street, according to one community worker in the area.

Sean Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective said over recent weeks residents have reported seeing rats in back gardens, coming under fences, with some described as being nearly the size of a small cat.

"Others have reported rats entering their homes," said Sean. "One resident stated that what she believes was a rat ate a pizza left in her kitchen during the night, including the box.

"This is a serious situation developing across the Beechmount area. Residents in Beechmount Grove have reported to us that the rats may be coming from the old river running between the Grove and Mica Drive.

"There are also concerns around an few empty properties in Beechmount Crescent, where rats were reportedly seen climbing curtains. There is growing fear that rats could now be nesting in back gardens and vacant houses throughout the area. Some residents who have lived here for many years are now even considering selling their homes because of the worsening conditions.

One of the rats that has been caught

"There must be real engagement with people on the ground. The concerns of residents cannot continue to be ignored. Our proud community deserves better than neglect, and action must be taken before this issue gets completely out of hand for everyone living here."

Sean is advising residents to wash any children’s toys kept in back gardens or alleyways and to ensure hands are washed thoroughly after touching anything outside or after coming into contact with any rat droppings.

"If droppings are found inside the home, all affected areas should be cleaned and disinfected immediately," he said. "We are also calling on residents not to leave rubbish in back entries, alleyways or gardens, and to avoid leaving pet food outside, as this can attract more rats into the area.

"Together, we can all play our part collectively in helping deal with this issue until it is properly brought under control.

"We are calling on Belfast City Council to meet with us urgently, and we also call on those who claim to represent this area to do more for the people they were elected to serve.

"We are on the ground every day engaging with residents and doing all we can to support those affected. We will continue to highlight this issue and put pressure on all relevant authorities until real action is taken and this nightmare for residents is brought to an end.

"If anyone in the area is experiencing these problems, please contact us through Facebook, Instagram, or by email at BRCbeechmount@outlook.com."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "We received a request for assistance from a community group in the Beechmount area on 7 May 2026, which our Environmental Health Officers will facilitate.

“Belfast City Council takes all reports of rodent infestations seriously and investigates all complaints received. We would urge residents who have concerns about rodent activity within their property to contact the pest control service on 028 90 270 431 to schedule an appointment.”