Keencap’s album FENIAN has reached number 1 in the Irish album charts and number 2 in the UK.

The album was released last week to critical acclaim.

Earlier today the band said it was donating all of the royalties that were made from FENIAN this week in Wales, England, Scotland and the Occupied 6 to West Belfast Irish language organisation Glór na Móna; the Irish language cultural centre on the Falls Road, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich; and Palestine Solidarity Campaign in London.



Tweeting this afternoon when word broke that FENIAN had reach number 1 in the Irish charts, Kneecap posted: “Muintir na hÉirean, is grá linn sibh.



“We’re buzzing to be number 1 in the Irish charts. A big part of Kneecap has always been bringing the Irish language into the contemporary space, so young people see the language is of value and on a par with any other language.



“And with this also comes showing solidarity with those who need it most around the world and at home.



“This past year though, as the British state witch-hunt came for us, we got solidarity from across this island – Electric Picnic being one of our highlights this year with 50,000 of us in a field.



“GRMA to everyone who got the album and we’ll see you this summer to celebrate FENIAN.”



Just before 6pm on Friday evening the UK album charts were announced with Michael Jackson's The Essential climbing to number 1 and Kneecap storming straight in at Number 2 ahead of Melanie C with Sweat.

The Belfast rappers posted: "We've been pipped at the post by someone called Michael Jackson. This is the highest ever Irish language chart position there.

"Massive thanks to everyone for the support. We sold a massive number of records/cds/tapes all across the lands."

Hello again a chairde Gael - we have come number 2 in the British Charts.



We've been pipped at the post by someone called Michael Jackson....



This is the highest ever Irish language chart position there. 💚🤍🧡



Fine Art came in at 43 two years ago, some jump for FENIAN and… pic.twitter.com/Yd1kM0XwhC — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) May 8, 2026

Kneecap's first album release, 2024's Fine Art, went to number 43 in the UK and number two in Ireland. The band's eponymous movie, also released in 2024, has won a host of international awards.