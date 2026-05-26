ST Brigid’s GAC has announced the launch of a Pre-Application Community Consultation (PACC) for a proposed new sports pitch development at Upper Malone, adjacent to the Mary Peters Track in South Belfast.

St Brigid’s is the biggest GAA club in County Antrim, and one of the largest across Ulster, and faces significant challenges to meet the demand for pitch space as membership continues to grow, particularly at primary school age.

The Upper Malone proposal aims to deliver new inclusive sporting facilities that will support growing membership in St Brigid’s and strengthen opportunities for shared community sports use across South Belfast.

As part of the consultation process, St Brigid’s will host two public engagement events at the Pavilion, Queen’s Sport Complex, on 24 June and 27 June, where local residents, community organisations, sports clubs and stakeholders will have the opportunity to view the proposals, speak directly with the project team and share feedback.

The proposed development includes:

One new grass GAA pitch for use by St Brigid’s teams across all age groups;

One synthetic multi-sport pitch designed for shared use by all sports clubs, schools, youth groups and wider community organisations;

There are no proposals for a clubhouse, pavilion or commercial facilities as part of the development.

Founded in 1998, St Brigid’s GAC has grown significantly and today supports more than 1,275 members and 28 teams ranging from nursery age to senior level. Like many clubs across Belfast, St Brigid’s faces increasing pressure due to a shortage of available pitches, with many of its teams currently travelling considerable distances across and beyond Belfast to train and play games.

The club says the development is rooted firmly in community need and has been shaped around an open and collaborative approach from the outset.

St Brigid's chairman, Eunan Conway

Club Chair Eunan Conway said: “This proposal is about meeting our clubs’ pressing need for pitch facilities in a way that is inclusive, balanced and respectful of the local environment. St Brigid’s has grown significantly in recent years, and we face considerable challenges in terms of providing facilities for our young people. Our intention is to deliver a shared space that serves our own members of all ages and genders and also helps to address the challenges that other sports face by providing opportunities for the wider community to access the facility.

"The plans are being developed with careful consideration to local residents and the surrounding environment of the Lagan Valley Regional Park. That particular part of the Park already hosts a range of recreational and sporting activities, formal and informal, and we believe our plans complement Belfast City Council’s vision for a healthy and shared city.

“We are committed to working openly with local residents, sports organisations and stakeholders throughout the process, and we encourage everyone with an interest to come along to the engagement events in June.”

The club says key issues including traffic management, parking, drainage, lighting, landscaping and noise mitigation will all form part of the detailed planning and assessment process. The plans will not restrict public access to the Lagan Valley Regional Park or the Lagan Towpath.

County Antrim GAA has welcomed the vision shown by the South Belfast club. Antrim Chairman Seamus McMullan said: “The scarcity of GAA pitches in Belfast is a well-documented issue and one we are continuing to address in partnership with the Council. I believe this plan for a new dedicated GAA pitch, alongside a shared multi-use pitch, will help St Brigid's tackle their infrastructure challenges. We will continue to support the club while also working with City Council as we all seek to accommodate the growth of Gaelic games in Ireland’s second city.”

The publication of the Pre-Application Notice marks the beginning of the formal consultation period, with feedback gathered during this stage helping to inform the final design before any planning application is submitted.

Public Consultation Events:

Dates: 24 June and 27 June

Venue: Pavilion, Queen’s Sport Complex.