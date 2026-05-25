LOCAL political reps have held a multi-agency meeting with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), the PSNI and local residents to address parking issues in the Hillhead area.

The small residential area off the Stewartstown Road has a GP surgery and dental practice located in the area. Residents have said that the busy footfall has led to persistent parking problems with cars blocking driveways and restricting access for essential services.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn, who arranged the recent site visit, said numerous constituents had raised concerns about the situation.

“I completely understand that patients require access to parking spaces when attending healthcare appointments although it is equally important that local residents in this area should be able to access their homes and their streets safely,” she said.

“Only weeks ago, a bus driver had to park at the bottom of the street and push a disabled resident in his wheelchair to the top of the hill because the road was blocked by parked cars. This same resident missed out on weeks of respite care as a result of the lack of access to his street. That is unacceptable and the issue must be addressed.”

Concerns have also been raised about bin lorries being unable to access some streets, while transport services for disabled residents have struggled to access homes safely.

One local resident described the daily difficulties faced by those living in the area.

“From early morning until the evening, the area behind my home has effectively become a public car park,” she said. “Special needs children are unable to get their buses up either hill, refuse collections have to be abandoned and residents have to navigate what feels like a serious accident risk every time they leave their homes.”

Following the site visit, the PSNI and DfI confirmed they will work together on a joint initiative to tackle obstructive parking in the area.

"We would ask anyone parking in the area to do so legally and considerately, with respect for local residents," a PSNI spokesperson said.

DfI has also instructed its enforcement contractor to redirect traffic attendants to Hillhead periodically, when resources allow, to enforce parking restrictions.

A DfI representative said the visit highlighted “the importance of reminding drivers of their responsibility to park considerately and safely for all road users.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Siobhán McCallin said further discussions would now take place on possible long-term solutions.

“We will be scheduling a follow up meeting with DfI to discuss options of a residents’ parking scheme, additional road markings and bollards.” she said. “Sinn Féin will continue working with all relevant agencies to address the ongoing issues facing residents here.”