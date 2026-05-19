MONDAY evening saw the draw for the 2026 Antrim Club Championships take place at Dunsilly Hotel as the clubs in the Men's Senior Hurling and Football championships found out their group stage opponents.

All three tiers in the football championship were drawn, with Junior and Intermediate levels leading the way before the Senior Football Championship draw took place.

The format of the 2026 Antrim Club Football Championship begin with all three tiers splitting club sides into respective groups before a knockout format playing out to crown the champion of their respective competition.

Last year's dramatic Championship campaign saw Dunloy and St John's both create history with Cuchullains clinching their first football title in 89 years, with the Johnnies bringing the Volunteer Cup back to Corrigan Park for the first time since 1973.

Some interesting ties are set for Belfast clubs as St Galls will face off with St Brigid's, and St Paul's and St John's set to go head to head in the group phase. Sarsfields return to the top tier after a 25-year hiatus.

The group phase for each draw were set as follows:

Antrim SFC



Group 1 - Dunloy, Rossa, Glenravel, Tír na nÓg

Group 2 - Creggan Kickhams, St John's, All Saints, St Paul's

Group 3 - Cargin, St Brigid's, St Galls, Moneyglass

Group 4 - Portglenone, Lamh Dhearg, Aghagallon, Sarsfields

Antrim IFC

Group 1 - Gort na Mona, St Agnes', Aldergrove, St Teresa's, Davitts

Group 2 - St Comgall's, Ahoghill, Glenavy, St Enda's

Antrim JFC

Group 1 - St Malachy's, Rasharkin, Laochra Loch Lao, Pearses

Group 2 - Éire Og, St Brigid's Cloughmills, O'Donnells, Ardoyne Kickhams

Following the football draw, both tiers of the Antrim Hurling Club Championship were drawn and in a similar format, clubs were drawn to determine the group phase of each tournament.

Some major ties came out involving Belfast clubs, with holders St John's facing rivals Rossa in the group phase.

Antrim SHC

Group 1 - Loughgiel Shamrocks, St John's, Rossa, Ballycastle

Group 2 - Cushendall, Dunloy, Glenariff Oisin, St Enda's

Antrim IHC

Group 1 - Rasharkin, St Galls, Creggan Kickhams, St Brigid's, Carey Faughs

Group 2 - St Paul's, Tír na nÓg, Glenarm, Cushendun, Clooney Gaels, Glenravel

Following the draw, Antrim GAA Chairman Seamus McMullan spoke to the club representatives and expressed his gratitude for all involved in the club game.

"Firstly, thanks to all our sponsors, the 2025 championships across all grades and both codes threw up plenty of enthralling matches and this year's group pairings already look very tasty, we are looking forward to an exciting club championship season."

The Antrim chairman also called for all supporters to turn out for Corrigan Park on Sunday afternoon, ahead of a brilliant double header as Antrim's Senior Hurlers face Carlow (1pm) and Antrim's Senior Footballers host Tipperary (3:15pm) in Round Two of the Tailteann Cup.

"We are also urging as many fans as can attend on Sunday to do so," he said.

"This is the first championship double header in many years and we hope our teams can build on the momentum of last week. Let’s make Corrigan Park a Saffron fortress and get the victories this weekend."

Fixtures for the club championship draw will be revealed in the comings weeks.