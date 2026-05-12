A brand-new episode of Electric Ireland ‘GAA Minor Moments’ podcast this week features Antrim's very own legendary camog, Elaine Dowds, as she has a look back into her remarkable career.

Hosted by Fergal O’Keeffe, the third episode of the fifth season of the superb podcast has the Antrim boss Dowds chatting about her illustrious career and exploring her dedication as both a player, representing Antrim for over two decades, whilst making her successful transition to managing the Saffrons at senior level.

Listeners will hear Dowds reminisce about a childhood steeped in GAA and camogie, confessing an obsession from the moment she first picked up a hurley and sharing how preparing for the podcast prompted enjoyable calls with old coaches, managers and friends, rekindling memories of stories from her youth.

The episode highlights Dowds’ unwavering passion, from prolific goalscoring at Féile level to her commitment that once led her to forgo a Nirvana concert in Belfast in 1992 in order to play in the Ulster Minor Camogie Final.

The former camogie star describes the subsequent All-Ireland Minor semi-final versus Kilkenny at Casement Park as one of the most memorable games she has ever played in, with the game ending in a draw.

She vividly recounts her enduring 'Minor Moment', as the summer evening trainings at Allen Park with the Antrim Minor panel, revealing that the scent of freshly cut grass still transports her back to those special days.

Elaine also discusses how playing camogie, particularly with the county Minor team, was instrumental in building her confidence and character as a teenager, teaching her to navigate all types of personalities.

The Antrim camogie boss is a strong advocate for youth development emphasises the importance of building confidence and self-belief in young athletes.

She passionately discusses the critical need for female role models, both as players and managers, asserting: "If you don’t see somebody you identify with, how can you aspire to be like them?”

The Saffron legend also believes that it is the "manager’s job" to create a safe, enjoyable, and consistently challenging environment for every individual player.

Throughout the conversation Dowds’ profound love for Antrim shines through as she champions the county’s resilience in keeping GAA alive, celebrating the passion of its supporters and the unique identity camogie and GAA provide its people.

Electric Ireland’s ‘GAA Minor Moments’ Podcast will air on Tuesdays throughout the Electric Ireland Camogie and GAA Minor Championships as well-known Irish stars share memories from their early sporting careers, reflecting on the defining moments from playing Minor and how it shaped them, both on and off the pitch.

Check out the brand-new edition with Elaine Dowds, as she reflect on their memories playing Minor and beyond.