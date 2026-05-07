A WEST Belfast Irish language childcare worker has been crowned Miss Diamond Ireland 2026.

Clódagh Linton (22) who works in Teach Mhamo on the Glen Road only decided to enter the competition at the last minute and to her shock was crowned the winner.

After being crowned at the 2026 Diamond Ireland and Crown and Glory Ireland Pageant Finals at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Clódagh will now head to USA next summer to represent Ireland at the Global Icon pageant.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Clódagh explained: "Miss Diamond Ireland is a growing Irish pageant. It is more about giving girls a platform and for me, my platform is promoting the Irish language.

Clódagh back at her day job

"I struggle with ADHD and was never academic but I was always creative. I never expected anything like this to happen to me but now that it has proves it can happen to anyone.

"I have been on the pageant scene for a while but only ever competed in one before. I came across this one and nearly pulled out because my mental health was poor.

"I ended up going in for it after only preparing for a week and I won it.

"I will be heading to the USA next summer for the overall Miss Diamond title.

"It has really helped my confidence. I have never been a confident person. The Irish language is really important to me and my community and the kids I work with every day.