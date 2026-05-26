WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the official opening of the new Fight Academy Ireland facility in West Belfast, describing it as a major investment in local sport, young people and the wider community.

Fight Academy Ireland was founded by Liam Shannon and has operated in West Belfast for almost 18 years, growing from a small local gym into one of the most recognised MMA academies in Ireland.

The academy has moved into a new state-of-the-art premises at Kilwee Business Park following years of growth and success in the local area.

The club has spent almost two decades developing fighters and mentoring young people from across West Belfast, producing internationally recognised athletes including Paul Hughes and Rhys McKee.

The new facility includes multiple training cages, strength and conditioning areas, a sauna, café space and expanded room for youth classes as the popularity of MMA and combat sports continues to grow locally.

Paul Maskey said keeping the academy in West Belfast was always a priority and praised Liam Shannon and the wider coaching team for the work they have carried out over many years.

“Fight Academy Ireland has become one of the leading MMA gyms not only in Ireland, but across Europe, and that success has been built right here in West Belfast," he said.

“Keeping this facility in the local area was hugely important. Liam and the entire team have put years of hard work, dedication and commitment into building something that gives opportunities to local people and inspires young athletes every single day. They deserve enormous credit for what they have achieved.

“This academy is about far more than sport. It provides discipline, confidence, structure and a positive environment for hundreds of young people across our community. The impact that has cannot be overstated.

“West Belfast continues to produce top-class sporting talent and facilities like this are crucial in supporting the next generation coming through.

“The new academy is a first-class facility and a huge asset for the area. I want to congratulate Liam, the coaches, volunteers and everyone involved in bringing this project to completion. I have no doubt it will continue going from strength to strength in the years ahead.”