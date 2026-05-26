THE next stage of upgrades at Páirc Nua Chollan on the Stewartstown Road have been welcomed.

The exciting new plans include a 3x3 basketball court, an all new Teqball (Football Tennis) Table and the first ever Hurling and Handball Wall in a Council Park.

Welcoming the upgrades Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann said they would be a "huge benefit" for the park and the wider Colin community.

“With the introduction of three sports into the park, we hope to increase animation, and help further animate the park outside of seasonal events," he said.

“It is also of particular benefit to residents who use the park as a pathway to their homes, as we have also secured the funding for pathway upgrades.

“The planning application is one of the final hurdles before spades can be in the ground and work can begin.

Danny Baker MLA added: “Páirc Nua Chollan will be a trailblazer in terms of welcoming in new pieces of equipment.

“We have secured the first ever Handball and Hurling wall in a Council Park, as well as the introduction of Teqball – a pastime very popular across the continent that will offer opportunities for footballers and teams to make use of.

“Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for increased investment into our area, and are delighted that these upgrades have moved to the next stage.”

The upgrades in Páirc Nua Chollan are expected to be complete by Spring 2027, and represents over £150,000 investment in the park.