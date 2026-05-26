DEPARTMENTAL bodies must do more to maintain streets in Twinbrook, according to a local councillor.

People Before Profit's Michael Collins has been working with residents across the area to ensure streets are properly maintained by the Department For Infrastructure (DfI).

"Residents contacted me about overgrown weeds and moss, which are presenting a health and safety risk in wet conditions throughout Twinbrook," he said.

"The lack of maintenance in Twinbrook is an obstacle for wheelchair users and parents with buggies. It is also an eyesore and a source of frustration for many in the estate.

"Belfast City Council has been in the estate in recent days with street sweeping equipment and this has made a vast improvement in Juniper and Cherry. However, ultimately the responsibility for maintenance lies with DfI and the department has utterly failed to uphold its responsibility in this regard.

IMPROVEMENT: After a clean-up this week

"I will continue to put pressure on DFI to insist the Department fulfils its responsibility to maintain these pavements going forward. We are currently lobbying to have Summer Hill Gardens maintained after residents raised concern about the state of the footpaths.

"If anyone has any other streets in Twinbrook they wish me to raise with cleansing teams, please get in touch, and I'll work to ensure they are properly maintained."