IRISH citizens being held in Israel after their Gaza bound humanitarian flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces are expected to be deported to Türkiye later today.

Ardoyne man Fra Hughes was among hundreds of activists on 50 vessels kidnapped in international waters on Tuesday 250 miles from Gaza. Fifteen Irish citizens were taken.

There was international outcry yesterday when a video was released which showed Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir walking among those being held telling them that they should remain in prison “for a long, long time”.

One activist, who was handcuffed shouted “Free Palestine” and was immediately pushed to the ground. The video shows rows of activists kneeling with their heads touching the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

On Thursday morning Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee, said she is continuing to monitor closely the situation concerning Irish citizens currently in Israeli custody.

"At present, our citizens are being held at Ktziot detention centre, having been transferred there overnight from the port of Ashdod," she said.

"While consular access has not yet been granted, officials from our Embassy in Tel Aviv remain on the ground and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance and support as soon as access is permitted.

"We expect that, later today, our citizens will be deported to Türkiye, where they will be met by representatives from our Embassy in Türkiye to ensure continuity of support and assistance upon arrival.

"Officials across the Department, together with embassy teams on the ground, continue to work intensively to safeguard the wellbeing and safety of our citizens throughout this process."

North Belfast man Fra Hughes was taking part in the latest Global Sumid Flotilla of over 50 vessels which was aiming to break the siege of Gaza by sea.

In all 428 participants from more than 40 countries are being held in Ktziot detention centre.