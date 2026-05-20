IRELAND'S Minister for Foreign Affairs is demanding the "immediate release" of Irish citizens from the Gaza bound humanitarian flotilla being "illegally detained" by Israel after a video was released of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting those being held.

Ardoyne man Fra Hughes is among 15 Irish people who were kidnapped by Israeli forces on Tuesday in international waters in the Mediterranean. The North Belfast man was taking part in the latest Global Sumid Flotilla of over 50 vessels which was aiming to break the siege of Gaza by sea.

In all 428 participants from more than 40 countries are being held in Ashdod, just north of Gaza.

There is growing concern for the safety and welfare of those being detained after a video was released on Wednesday which showed Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir walking among those being held telling them that they should remain in prison “for a long, long time”.

“Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords,” he said.

One activist, who was handcuffed shouted “Free Palestine” and was immediately pushed to the ground. The video shows rows of activists kneeling with their heads touching the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video showing detained participants of the intercepted Gaza-bound flotilla being bound and dragged in Israel's Ashdod Port, writing, "That's how we welcome the terror supporters. Welcome to Israel."



Read more here:… pic.twitter.com/Uuc9AXONsi — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 20, 2026

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "appalled and shocked by the video footage circulated by Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in which illegally detained participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Irish citizens, are not in any way being treated with appropriate dignity or respect".

"At my instruction, Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel has demanded immediate assurances that the welfare and wellbeing of all Irish citizens is safeguarded and that they are afforded all the protections that they are entitled to under international law. I have also demanded their immediate release," she said.

"I can assure their families and loved ones that our citizens will be afforded all appropriate consular assistance and support as soon as we secure access to them."