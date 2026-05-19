TWO men have been arrested after police seized suspected cocaine as part of an ongoing investigation in north Belfast on Monday.

The men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and both remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Miskelly said: “As a result of our operation on Monday we have recovered approximately £375,000 of suspected cocaine and disrupted the activities of those we believe to be involved in organised illegal activity.

“As a police service, we rely heavily on the support of the public and need people to come forward with any information they have relating to such criminality.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the use or supply of illegal drugs in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“You can also make a report to police online at www.psni.police.uk/report. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”