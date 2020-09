Early-modern Irish history is rarely the contentious bad-boy of academia or popular culture. In recent years the Great Famine, 1916 and the Irish War of Independence have tended to get the lion’s share of the print. However, on 22 May, news from Valladolid sparked sudden national (nay international) interest with news that Spanish archaeologists had found the last resting place of Red Hugh O’Donnell, Lord of Tirconnell. Hot on the heels of this came calls for repatriation and a state funeral for this renowned Irish hero, all before the remains of the long-lost son of Donegal have even been found. So just who was Red Hugh and how could his potential rediscover catapult this less-travelled period of Irish history into the headlines?