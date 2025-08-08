EYE ON THE PAST: August 1984 – Twinbrook homes are slip sliding away

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

Concern voiced over Twinbrook homes

IN six months’ time up to 30 families in the Thornhill-Summerhill area will suffer once again the discomfort and inconvenience of having major repairs carried out to their houses due to the steadily sinking foundations, according to Sinn Féin spokesman in Twinbrook Damien Gibney.

"These houses were underpinned some six years ago by an English firm who at that time informed residents that the work would only postpone the rapid subsiding for up to seven years," said Mr Gibney.

He claimed that in January 1983 Mrs Eileen Strong, one of the residents, approached Sinn Féin for help.

"After ten months pressure from ourselves and the local tenants’ association, the Housing Executive agreed to move Eileen Strong to a new house," the Sinn Féin representative said. "By doing so," he continued, "they have conceded that the subsiding which has caused so much concern and discomfort among the residents is clearly their responsibility.

“I have been informed by the Housing Executive that as yet no decision has been taken on how many of the families will have to actually move while this work is carried out. However, Sinn Féin has informed the Housing Executive that the tenants must be consulted by them and kept abreast of all developments, and if they, the tenants, wish it, that all of them will be relocated,” Mr Gibney added.

The Executive has already agreed to pay a temporary movement grant to all families affected. According to Mr Gibney Sinn Féin are at present calling to inform the 30 families effected by the situation and to ascertain their views.

Lift H-Block ban on Irish language

THE British Government is coming under increasing pressure to give full recognition to the Irish language and Gaelic games in the North's prisons.

Both the SDLP and Sinn Féin this week expressed strong support for a demand from Conradh na Gaeilge (Gaelic League) that prison authorities provide facilities for any prisoner who wishes to learn or use the Irish language.

And the GAA has also condemned the ban on Irish culture in the prisons describing it as "a denial of basic rights". The national sporting body has approached the Irish Foreign Minister, Mr Peter Barry, and he has raised the matter with the British. Stressing that Conradh na Gaeilge is extremely concerned that the rights of Irish speakers particularly in the H-Blocks be recognised, the Conradh's General Secretary, Sean Mac Mathúna, called for "the provision of full facilities for all prisoners who want to learn or use Irish”.

“We are monitoring the situation," she explained, "we have been in contact with the British authorities and have been disappointed. But we will be approaching them again.

Prisoners in Long Kesh have frequently appealed for cultural and sporting organisations to support their demand for recognition of the Irish language. Although the Irish language is spoken by the vast majority of Republican prisoners in the H-Blocks records, books, newspapers, letters and other material which contained even a few words in Irish have all be banned. The wearing of fáinní, and the playing of Gaelic games is also forbidden. Visits are stopped when Irish is spoken, and prisoners have alleged that a priest was warned not to say Mass in Irish or it would be stopped.

An NIO spokesman denied however, that there is a policy of cultural discrimination. "Any restrictions are purely of a security nature, and are not intended to suppress Irish cultural identity. It is not practical to check material in Irish but letters with a word or two in Irish should get through alright.” He was not aware of any plans to introduce censors with a knowledge of Irish, he said.

SDLP General Secretary, Eamonn Ó hAnnaí attacked the ban on Irish in the prisons and confirmed his party's support for any prisoner who wishes to learn or use Irish.

Roisin Curran, celebrating her 18th. birthday in the L.E.S.A. Club, Clyde Street, pictured with friends, Marie Fitzsimmons and Geraldine Galway

Shorts to move to De Lorean site

THERE was a varied response from the political parties last night, to the news that Shorts plan to create 200 jobs by moving to the old De Lorean Plant near Twinbrook.

A spokesperson at Shorts Brothers told the Andersonstown News that the De Lorean announcement had been made by the company chairman, Sir Philip Foreman, at the official role out of the new Sherpa C23A aircraft.

A massive contract for the Sherpa had been placed by the United States Air Force on March 2 last year. Among those present to hear the speech by the Short's chief, were Charles Price, the American Ambassador to Britain, and five British generals.

The news has been greeted by the SDLP leader and Euro MP John Hume. In a statement issued from France, where he is on holiday, Mr Hume said: “It should be acknowledged that a major role in obtaining this massive contract for Shorts was played by the Friends of Ireland Group in the US Congress led by speaker Tip O’Neill.”

In relation to the proposed creation of jobs at De Lorean, he said: “The success of their efforts is a clear indication of the power of the international Irish dimension in helping to bring benefits to all the people of Northern Ireland.” However, Sinn Féin’s Richard McAuley stated the decision by Shorts is “a blatant attempt by them to placate criticism in the US about their discrimination in employment.”