WE look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

Bawnmore murder

SEVERAL people in the isolated Bawnmore estate will refused to sign on at the Newtownabbey DHSS office this week because they fear for their lives.

Last week father-of-three, Willy McLaughlin, became the latest victim of a sectarian murder gang as he made the 20 minute walk along the 100 per cent loyalist Church Road to the Bawnmore estate, after signing at the local DHSS office. Last year Mr McLaughlin’s neighbour, Joseph Craven, was gunned down in a carbon copy of Friday’s murder.

Following Mr Craven’s murder, Bawnmore residents were granted flexi-time at the DHSS office. This meant they could sign on at any time between 9.30 and 12.30 on their usual signing on day.

27 people, including Mr McLaughlin, had availed of this service, but residents say that it is insufficient to safeguard their lives. In place of flexi-time they are now demanding a DHSS sub-office to be set up in Bawnmore itself.

One local man who is adamant that he will not make the dangerous journey to the DHSS office again told the Andersonstown News that Church Road is “a death trap for nationalists”.

“There is no bus service along the road and there are many sideroads off it, leading to loyalist estates. There are plenty of places where these murderers can wait undisturbed for their victim.”

Local people are also pointing to RUC collusion in last Friday’s murder, which was claimed by the Protestant Action Force.

Riverdale residents to put pressure on McKibbin

Residents of private homes in Riverdale are pressing for a meeting with their landlords to demand urgent improvements to housing stock in the West Belfast estate.

And Riverdale Tenants' Action Group spokesperson Geordie Hackett says the group will present the Victoria Housing Association, a 'charitable society', with large property holdings, with a detailed dossier on the rundown state of over 200 homes in Riverdale.

CONCERN: Mrs Ryan showed Geordie Hackett the damp in her Riverdale home

These homes are among the worst maintained in Belfast, and have problems with dampness, electrical wiring and mice infestation, according to Mr Hackett. He warned of mounting frustration in the area with the attitude of the landlord's agent, McKibbin & Co., to people’s problems.

"Before now it has been impossible to meet directly with the Victoria Housing Association, but we are insisting that they meet us to discuss the findings of a door to door survey we have carried out."

He also hit out at the landlords for their recent attempt to raise rents in the estate.

"They have no qualms about bringing our rents into line with the Housing Executive’s, but have no intention of providing us with the repair service or phased improved scheme most Executive tenants have available."

Mr Hackett said that everyone in Riverdale "is waiting to have repairs done", and that some householders have had to pay for repairs out of their own pocket.

"People in this estate," he added, "are fed up at the neglect of their homes, and are prepared to campaign for the right to decent housing."