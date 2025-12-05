We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

Fr Gerry Reynolds' letter to Andersonstown News

A CLONARD priest has issued a compassionate appeal to the RUC to speak out against the perpetrators of violent acts within their own ranks.

In a letter to this paper, Father Gerry Reynolds, lends his voice to the continuing calls for justice for the family of Mrs Norah McCabe.

Mrs McCabe died after being hit in the head by a plastic bullet, fired from point blank range as she stood alone in Linden Street on the morning of 8th July 1981.

The high-ranking RUC Inspector, James Crutchely, was a front seat passenger in the RUC Land Rover which fired the fatal shot and has admitted giving the order to fire.

Despite a major exposé of the killing on televison last week, no action is to be taken against Inspector Crutchley, who has since been promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable.

Fr Reynolds’ letter readers:

“Editor,

This is a child’s letter to Santa Claus. While the child in me trusts that what I long for will not be counted too costly, my adult mind knows that its cost may be ‘not less than everything’. Yet I hold to the child-like hope that even if I ask the impossible, there is Someone at work among us who is master of the impossible.



“The recent ITV programme ‘First Tuesday’ showed that the RUC account of the circumstances surrounding the death of Norah McCabe in Linden Street in 1981 was untrue. The Canadian film vindicated the local people’s story – Norah McCabe died after being struck by a plastic bullet that should never have been fired.

“What the child in me asks is this: Are there none among the members of the police force here who will now say publicly and without reservation, ‘A terrible wrong has been done. Norah McCabe’s death is a great tragedy that diminishes us as a police force. We are sorry. We ask forgiveness.’

“I believe there are people in the RUC capable of making this unqualified, compassionate and courageous response. I pray for them that their voice may cry out like the Baptist’s in our wilderness of silent shame.”

Parts of Lenadoon out of bounds

THE Lenadoon Concerned Residents' Association has set up a body of men and women to patrol the streets and tackle joy-riders when possible.

According to a statement from the group, a group of 25 local men patrolled the streets of Lenadoon on Sunday December 9th, and visited clubs in the area to appeal for more support for the campaign.

Explained a spokesman for the Association: "The areas surrounding the Glen Community Centre and the Lenadoon Shops have been designated as out of bounds to groups of youths from 8.30 pm every night. We are also appealing to parents to ensure that their sons and daughters are not standing in groups at street corners encouraging joy-riders. These restrictions will be enforced by local people who are determined to rid Lenadoon of the joy-riding menacing the community. Let us take the initiative and work as a united community. It isn't fair to expect the same people to be there every night.

"Anyone who has any time to offer is urged to contact the Association at the Glen Community Centre any night of the week from 9 pm until 11 pm and put their name on a rota.

“A telephone number has been arranged for people to report incidents of break-ins or joyriding should they occur in the area. The number is 627189 and will be manned from 8 pm to 11 pm every night. Suggestions from groups or individuals are very welcome and can be addressed to: Lenadoon Concerned Residents Group, C/o Glen Community Centre, Lenadoon," the statement added.

Prisoners' plight at Christmas

A WEEK of activity to highlight the plight of Republican prisoners – over 1600 of them in all – kicks off on Saturday 15 December.

The emphasis throughout the week will be on fundraising, in the main through door-to-door collections, and on the erection of prisoners’ Christmas trees. These trees will be set up at different spots, including Connolly House, and will carry the name of each prisoner.



In Ardoyne a small poster, suitable for display, is being distributed to each home. It carries a drawing of a candle encircled with barbed wire and carries a bilingual message.

Gerry Young, an ex-prisoner in English jails and one of the Sinn Féin co-ordinators of the special week, feels the event will increase awareness among the public and boost the spirit of prisoners. Gerry spent the last ten Christmases in jail.

"It is a particularly bad time for any prisoners," he said. "It is a difficult part of the year in particular for any prisoner with children but the prisoner understands he or she make the best of it."