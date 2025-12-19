THREE people will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the theft of a car in Ballymurphy on Wednesday morning.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman has been charged with handling stolen goods, and three counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle.

She has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.