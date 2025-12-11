SEAN McComb put in a spectacular performance to overcome Hugo Micallef in Monte Carlo on Saturday evening. Micallef was undefeated in 11 bouts but looked to be outclassed from the opening bell.

The Irishman was comfortable throughout and dropped his opponent three times before finally getting the stoppage in the eighth round to claim the IBF European Super-Lightweight strap. In classic McComb style he used his jab to great effect and created openings to unleash his powerful left hand. In the town known for its Casino and Formula 1, the Monaco native Micallef never got out of first gear and gambled by pouncing forward to get within range and attempt to disrupt McComb’s rhythm. It was only a matter of time before he was made to pay.

Trainer Pete Taylor was impressed with his fighter's mature and patient performance. The Belfast man waited and picked his shots with devastating accuracy and crucially didn’t leave himself exposed by attempting to finish the job too early.

This was McComb’s third victory on the road in just six months and takes his record to 21-2. He will be keen to carry this form forward into what promises to be a very interesting 2026. At 33-years-of-age and seven years of professional boxing under his belt he surely deserves another shot at the world title.

Post fight he wasted no time in calling out the undefeated and current IBF World Champion Richardson Hitchins. Other options include an all-Irish battle with Pierce O’Leary or Britain’s Adam Azim or Dalton Smith.