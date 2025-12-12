IMMACULATA ABC’s Pádraig Walsh is captaining a team of 23 young Irish hopefuls travelling to Germany to participate in the U17 European Boxing Championships.

Pádraig is joined by two Immaculata team-mates and fellow national champions Kai Dynes Murphy and Conor Dowds who will all be hoping to turn their recent National success into European glory. County Antrim has the strongest representation with six fighters of the 23 strong squad. Recent preparation for the team has included a six week high performance training program and a three-day sparring camp with Team England in Sheffield.

To add to an already strong Belfast involvement Liam Cunningham of Saints ABC was selected as one of four coaches to join the Ireland squad and three-time national senior elite champion Joe Lowe of St Paul’s has been nominated to referee at the event.

The boxing begins on December 10th in Kienbaum Germany in the the inaugural World Boxing Confederation-level champions for 15 and 16-year-old athletes. A total of 29 nations have registered in the tournament where 300 athletes will compete for European titles.

European Boxing is due to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel.