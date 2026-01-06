DEMOLITION of Casement Park is set to resume this month, Secretary of Ulster GAA Brian McAvoy has stated.

Writing in the Ulster Council's annual report, which has been released ahead of the 2026 Ulster Convention, Mr McAvoy said that as the GAA moves into 2026 "it appears that we will finally be entering the delivery phase of the Casement Park Project".

The report also confirms that to date £170.5m has been secured for the redevelopment of the new stadium in Andersonstown which has lain derelict since 2013, and adds that the GAA is “hopeful” that “additional inflationary funding” can be secured which will bring the overall funding package for the project to £220m.

Back in February last year GAA President Jarlath Burns said that a total of £260m is needed to rebuild the GAA stadium.

The Secretary’s report also states that work took place during 2025 to progress the project.

“Despite a challenging political landscape, the Ulster GAA project team continued to advance site activity at Casement Park and fully completed the fit-out of the temporary St Agnes facility for the Casement Park Social Club. A significant amount of time and effort in 2025 was also dedicated to working with Antrim GAA on an interim management agreement for the re-developed stadium which was required ahead of the re-location of the Social Club from the site to the new temporary facility at St Agnes’ Hall.

“At the time of writing, indications are encouraging that we will return to site in January 2026 to complete our demolition programme, followed by a remediation and bulk dig contract that will prepare the site for future development. Engagement with the Planning Service continued throughout the year and the principle of a phased delivery of the stadium is accepted.

Funding remains "a major area of focus", the report states.

"To date, £170.5m has been secured for the project and we are hopeful that an additional inflationary funding allocation can be secured which should bring the overall funding package for the project to circa £220m.

Brian McAvoy, Secretary of Ulster GAA, has released his annual report in advance of the 2026 Ulster Convention.



This year’s Ulster Convention will be held in Derry GAA Centre, Owenbeg, on Friday 16th January 2026.



"The technical team completed substantial work during 2025 on internal stadium design and cost options, and work is progressing towards a deliverable, affordable scheme that meets the GAA’s strategic requirements.”

The report adds: “As we move into 2026, it appears that we will finally be entering the delivery phase of the Casement Park Project—a significant milestone not only for Ulster GAA but for the entire GAA community.

“Casement Park is now firmly established as a key sporting, cultural, economic and social priority for the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish Government and the British Government. Within our own Association and across the wider community it is more important now than ever to remain fully focused on the delivery of what has been promised and we must remain united and steadfast in our determination to ensure its delivery once and for all.”